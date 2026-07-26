India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 27, Monday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Monday, July 27 will see India open their campaign in athletics, while weightlifting, boxing, swimming, and artistic gymnastics continue.

Monday is a big day at the Games, with the official start of the athletics programme. Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will be in action in the high jump final, while there could also be a potential final in the 110m hurdles for Tejas Shirse, provided he qualifies from the heats. After a good opening day in weightlifting, India will look to add to their medal tally from that sport, with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu in action on Monday.

In boxing, we'll see the first of Sakshi Choudhary, Ankush and Sumit Kundu at these Games, while Sachin Siwach continues his journey towards a potential medal.

Bowls action will continue with Putul Sonowal in action in the men's singles. There's also a final for India in artistic gymnastics, where Protistha Samanta will compete in the women's vault final.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 27, Monday:

2:40 PM: Athletics - Gurindervir Singh in Men's 100m Heats

3 PM: Athletics - Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Qualifying

3:55 PM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

3 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) in Men's 60kg Round of 16

5:30 PM: Weightlifting - Gyaneshwari Yadav in Women's 53kg Final (Medal Event)

6 PM: Boxing - Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda) in Men's 80kg Round of 16

6:15PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Protistha Samanta in Women's Vault Final (Medal Event)

7:30 PM: Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball - India vs Nigeria in Group Stage

8 PM: Weightlifting - Bindyarani Devi in Women's 58kg Final (Medal Event)

10:05 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya) in Men's Singles Sectional Play

10:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) in Women's 51kg Round of 16

11:35 PM: Para Athletics - Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla in Women's Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)

11:40 PM: Athletics - Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram in Men's High Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:30 AM: Weightlifting - V Ajaya Babu in Men's 79kg Final (Medal Event)

1 AM: Boxing - Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland) in Men's 70kg Round of 16

1:44 AM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)

1:57 AM: Para Athletics - Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in Men's 100m T38 Final (Medal Event)

2:15 AM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)