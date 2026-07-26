India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 27, Monday

The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Monday, July 27 will see India open their campaign in athletics, while weightlifting, boxing, swimming, and artistic gymnastics continue.
Monday is a big day at the Games, with the official start of the athletics programme. Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will be in action in the high jump final, while there could also be a potential final in the 110m hurdles for Tejas Shirse, provided he qualifies from the heats. After a good opening day in weightlifting, India will look to add to their medal tally from that sport, with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu in action on Monday.
In boxing, we'll see the first of Sakshi Choudhary, Ankush and Sumit Kundu at these Games, while Sachin Siwach continues his journey towards a potential medal.
Bowls action will continue with Putul Sonowal in action in the men's singles. There's also a final for India in artistic gymnastics, where Protistha Samanta will compete in the women's vault final.
NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.
Here's a look at India's schedule for July 27, Monday:
2:40 PM: Athletics - Gurindervir Singh in Men's 100m Heats
3 PM: Athletics - Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Qualifying
3:55 PM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Heats
3 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats
4:45 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) in Men's 60kg Round of 16
5:30 PM: Weightlifting - Gyaneshwari Yadav in Women's 53kg Final (Medal Event)
6 PM: Boxing - Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda) in Men's 80kg Round of 16
6:15PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Protistha Samanta in Women's Vault Final (Medal Event)
7:30 PM: Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball - India vs Nigeria in Group Stage
8 PM: Weightlifting - Bindyarani Devi in Women's 58kg Final (Medal Event)
10:05 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya) in Men's Singles Sectional Play
10:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) in Women's 51kg Round of 16
11:35 PM: Para Athletics - Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla in Women's Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)
11:40 PM: Athletics - Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram in Men's High Jump Final (Medal Event)
12:30 AM: Weightlifting - V Ajaya Babu in Men's 79kg Final (Medal Event)
1 AM: Boxing - Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland) in Men's 70kg Round of 16
1:44 AM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)
1:57 AM: Para Athletics - Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in Men's 100m T38 Final (Medal Event)
2:15 AM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)