Ruthless Diamonds laugh off English jibe after big win

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The Diamonds have delivered a withering response to accusations of being one-dimensional, dismantling Commonwealth Games medal contenders England 66-47 in Glasgow.

After destroying Tonga in their opening game, the Diamonds extended the perfect start to their campaign with a commanding performance in a physical affair at the Hydro on Sunday.

Roses shooter Eleanor Cardwell raised eyebrows with pre-match comments to the Netball Unlocked podcast, declaring "the Diamonds have one style and one style only".

The response was emphatic, as the Diamonds opened up a double-digit lead before halftime and blew England off the court in a dominant third quarter.

"It sounds like one style's pretty successful if you ask me, so we're pretty happy with that," Diamonds defender Jo Weston told AAP.

"People always say I'm a bit one-dimensional as a player, but I've been playing for a long time now and there's only so many ways you can reinvent the wheel.

"For me it's always about bringing the intensity and the competitiveness on court and you just want to adjust to what's in front of you.

"We try to mix it up when needed and take cues from our coaches about what's going to get the result."

Fellow defender Courtney Bruce said Cardwell was "probably somewhat accurate in her comment".

"People say things and it is what it is. We get out there and let the netball do the talking," Bruce said.

England fan-favourite Cardwell entered the fray to a huge roar from the crowd during the third quarter and had a physical battle with Australia's defenders.

The former Adelaide Thunderbirds and Melbourne Mavericks shooter was bundled over by Matilda Garrett at one stage and refused her opponent's offer of a helping hand to get back up.

"Just funny, isn't it? I love the battle," Cardwell said.

"As soon as they hit me, I just kind of laugh it off.

"If they're trying to hit me, that means they're trying to get in my head, and I'm doing my job.

"If they're hitting me, they're getting warnings ... getting worked up."

Liz Watson of Australia (centre) in action against England. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Cardwell insisted to AAP her pre-match critique "wasn't a dig" at the Diamonds.

"I feel like they are very patterned in what they're doing, and that is why they're the best," she said.

Sophie Garbin (41 goals/42 attempts) was near flawless again in the circle for the Diamonds, partnering with Kiera Austin (15/19) to spearhead the win.

Austin also had 19 assists and 17 feeds, while captain Liz Watson had 19 and 29.

Goal shooter Liv Tchine (23/25) was England's biggest threat, but Australian defensive duo Weston and Bruce gave away few easy chances.

The Diamonds outscored their rivals 22-11 in the third quarter alone, allowing coach Stacey Marinkovic to rest some of her starters late in the contest.

Australia, who next tackle Malawi in the third of five pool games, have now won seven of eight encounters with England at the Games.

The only blemish was a huge upset in the 2018 Gold Coast gold medal match.

Australia are aiming to go back-to-back for the second time in Games history, after successfully defending their 1998 title in 2002.

The Diamonds have never missed a netball final since the sport was added to the Games program in 1998 and are the most successful team with four gold medals.

Earlier on Sunday, Scotland ground out a hard-fought 56-47 victory over Wales.

Emma Barrie (39/41) shone up front in the host nation's first netball win of the 2026 Games.