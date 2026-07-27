India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on July 27, Monday

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Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a packed one for India - as they aim to add to the four medals they have won so far.

You can follow all the action in our live blog, below.

JULY 27: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER

The athletics programme begins today, with plenty of medals on offer, while India will also aim to rack up the medals in weightlifting once more.

Here are the events for today:

2:40 PM: Athletics - Gurindervir Singh in Men's 100m Heats

3 PM: Athletics - Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Qualifying

3 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats

3:55 PM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) in Men's 60kg Round of 16

5:30 PM: Weightlifting - Gyaneshwari Yadav in Women's 53kg Final (Medal Event)

6 PM: Boxing - Ankush vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua and Barbuda) in Men's 80kg Round of 16

6:15 PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Protistha Samanta in Women's Vault Final (Medal Event)

7:30 PM: Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball - India vs Nigeria in Group Stage

8 PM: Weightlifting - Bindyarani Devi in Women's 58kg Final (Medal Event)

10:05 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya) in Men's Singles Sectional Play

10:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) in Women's 51kg Round of 16

11:35 PM: Para Athletics - Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla in Women's Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)

11:40 PM: Athletics - Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram in Men's High Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:30 AM: Weightlifting - V Ajaya Babu in Men's 79kg Final (Medal Event)

1 AM: Boxing - Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland) in Men's 70kg Round of 16

1:44 AM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)

1:57 AM: Para Athletics - Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in Men's 100m T38 Final (Medal Event)

2:15 AM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal Event, if he qualifies from Heats)

LIVE BLOG: