Commonwealth Games: Who has withdrawn? Dina Asher-Smith, Max Whitlock among absent stars

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The Commonwealth Games has suffered a major blow with several star withdrawals, especially in the Team England camp, along with key competitors from other countries.

Those titles that were due to be defended will now be up for grabs for the rest of the athletes competing in the 2026 event that is being hosted in Scotland.

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Dina Asher-Smith is not competing at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

England

Dina Asher-Smith (Athletics)

The world 200m champion was one of the key names to withdraw after she was set to be part of the 4 x 100m relay team. It is not known why she withdrew, but it can be presumed she is prioritising the European Championships. She has been been replaced by Renee Regis.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics)

The 33-year old was expected to go for her third Commonwealth Games gold medal in a row, but withdrew on the day of the opening ceremony. She was not quite back to full fitness after suffering with an injury and is instead focusing on being fit for the European Championships taking place next month. Niamh Emerson, who won bronze at these games in 2018, will replace her.

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Athletics)

The Englishman, who won a silver medal in the 800m in the 2024 Olympics, also pulled out.

Daryll Neita (Athletics)

Neita joins several of the track athletes to not take part. The 29-year-old previously won gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Amber Anning (Athletics)

Anning, who is a double Olympic medallist in the 4 x 400m relay team, also withdrew from Team England.

Elliot Giles (Athletics)

Giles was among those to pull out of the event on the day of the opening ceremony. Tom Keen will replace him in the men's mile.

Louie Hinchliffe (Athletics)

Sprinter Hinchliffe dropped out of the event, but no reason was given. He has previously won a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m relay at the 2024 Pairs Olympics.

Charlie Dobson (Athletics)

The 400m runner was among those to withdraw. The 26-year-old was also part of the bronze 4 x 400m bronze medal team at the 2024 Olympics.

Jona Efoloko (Athletics)

Sprinter Efoloko, who won gold in the 4 x 100m Commonwealth Games in 2022, has also withdrawn.

Zac Sneddon (Athletics)

Long-distance runner Sneddon pulled out of the event, but the reason is not known.

Anna Purchase (Athletics)

The hammer thrower has withdrawn as well, she last competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Max Whitlock was forced to withdraw. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Max Whitlock (Gymnastics)

England gymnast pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after he announced he picked up a hand injury in training. He's previously won 10 medals at the event, including four golds.

Natalie Metcalf (Netball)

Netball star Metcalf was forced to pull out after sustaining a calf injury leading up to the event.

Scotland

Eilish McColgan (Athletics)

One of Scotland's key stars and defending 10,000m title winner withdrew from the event due to a foot injury.

Wales

Millie Bayliss (Judo)

Judo's Bayliss was forced to withdraw because of injury. She was one of eight individuals initially selected by Team Wales.

Northern Ireland

Victoria Catterson (Swimming)

Swimmer Catterson has pulled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games on medical advice. She raced in the 200m freestyle and the 4 x 100m freestyle relay final last week.

International key stars

Kaylee McKeown was one of the major stars to pull out. Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Kaylee McKeown (Swimming)

The Australian swimmer was forced to withdraw due to a diagnosis of glandular fever. The five-time Olympic backstroke champion was planning to defend four of her Commonwealth titles.

Hamish Kerr (Athletics)

New Zealand's high jumper decided not to compete and is choosing to focus on returning to fitness. He won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and would have been defending his title at the Commonwealth Games.

Mary Moraa (Athletics)

Kenya's 800m Moraa pulled out of the event due to a muscle injury. She was due to defend her title which she won in 2022 in Birmingham.