India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 29, Wednesday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Wednesday, July 29 will see India continue their campaign in athletics, weightlifting, boxing, and swimming.

Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan will be in the Men's Long Jump Final, while Manpreet Kaur will compete in the Women's Shot Put Final later in the evening. Before that, Tajinderpal Singh Toor is in Men's Shot Put qualification, while Animesh Kujur will run the men's 200m Heats.

In boxing, there are a bunch of Quarterfinal bouts for the Indians, with Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav,and Narender Berwal all taking to the ring this evening.

Sanjana will be in action in the finals of 77kg category in weightlifting, while Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S Gowda, and Aryan Nehra will all be in the pool for the final day for swimming action at these Games.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 29, Wednesday:

2 PM: Weightlifting - Sanjana in Women's 77kg Final (Medal Event)

3:12 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

3:35 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Qualifying

3:44 PM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats

4:02 PM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) in Women's 51kg Quarterfinal

5:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) in Women's 70kg Quarterfinal

6:15 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) in Men's 60kg Quarterfinal

7:00 PM: Boxing - Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) in Men's 80kg Quarterfinal

7:30 PM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs MIchael Seko (Samoa) in Men's 90+kg Quarterfinal

8:55 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Namibia in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

11 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) in Women's 57kg Quarterfinal

11:51 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

11:54 PM: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:03 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Heats

12:31 AM: Athletics - Manpreet Kaur in Women's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

12:46 AM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

12:55 AM: Para Athletics - Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (Medal Event)

1:10 AM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) in Women's Singles Section Play

1:14 AM: Swimming - Aryan Nehra in Men's 1500m Freestyle Final (Medal Event)

1:42 AM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in Men's 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)

2:05 AM: Athletics - Parul Choudhary in Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event)