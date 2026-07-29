Idi Amin's boxing grandson vows to be 'new King of Scotland' ahead of Commonwealth Games quarterfinal

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Aziz Abdul, the grandson of former Ugandan military dictator Idi Amin, said he could become the "new King of Scotland" if he wins Commonwealth Games boxing gold in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old super-heavyweight faces England's Damar Thomas in Wednesday's quarterfinals, with victory guaranteeing at least a bronze medal and making him Uganda's first Commonwealth boxing medallist since 1990.

His grandfather, Amin, seized power in Uganda in a military coup in 1971 and ruled the country until 1979. Between 100,000 and 500,000 people were killed during Amin's rule, according to Human Rights Watch.

In 1976, he declared himself the "King of Scotland" after developing a fascination with the country -- a quote Abdul referenced when discussing his big fight.

"In everything we do, God knows," he told BBC Sport. "It's God's plan. I might be the new King of Scotland. It's possible.

"When I arrived, I put up the flag, 'cause I like Scotland so much."

Aziz Abdul is competing at the Commonwealth Games for Uganda. CKristu Mbabazi/Uganda Boxing Federation Website

Abdul, who goes by the nickname "Ringo," never met his grandfather, who died in exile in 2003 when he was a toddler.

Asked about being linked to one of Africa's most notorious rulers, Abdul said: "Sometimes people say positive about him, but others say negative about him. That's why I don't want to talk more about him.

"It's not good to say something negative about someone who is not there, and it's not good to say something about someone negative who was not there by the time when the incident happened, if it happened."

Amin was also a successful boxer, holding the Ugandan light-heavyweight title for nine years during the 1950s.

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"My grandfather's achievements inspired me," Abdul added to the Guardian. "He was a heavyweight boxer like myself, and I am so proud of him. Lions give back to lions. A lion cannot give back to a dog or a camel. A lion must resemble a lion. It is what it is. I am a real warrior. I am the son of the son.

"I am very happy to be fighting the English fighter. I have waited for this moment for three years. But now we are not in Africa, we are in Europe. As my grandpa used to say, you need to win by knockout, so that's what we have trained for and that's what I hope to do."

Thomas, 21, is aiming to continue England's recent dominance in the super-heavyweight division, with the winner of Wednesday's bout assured of at least a bronze medal under Commonwealth Games boxing rules.