India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 30, Thursday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Thursday, July 30 will see Neeraj Chopra in action in javelin throw qualifying. India also open their campaign in track cycling, as athletics, weightlifting, and bowls continue.

Tejaswin Shankar is slated to begin his decathlon campaign as well, but much will depend on his fitness, after his knee flared up during the high jump final on Monday night.

In the heaviest weight classes in weightlifting, Martina Devi Maibam will look for a medal in the women's 86+kg, while Lovepreet Singh will be in action in the men's 110+kg.

We will also see the likes of Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in action as the track cycling programme begins at these Commonwealth Games.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 30, Thursday:

2:40 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 100m

2:55 PM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying

3:20 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Long Jump

3:26 PM: Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying

4:55 PM: Athletics - Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in Men's Triple Jump Qualifying

5:10 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Shot Put

5:40 PM: Athletics - Vishal TK in Men's 400m Semifinal

6:30 PM: Weightlifting - Martina Devi Maibam in Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event)

7:30 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Botswana in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

8:55 PM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) in Women's Singles Sectional Play

9:58 PM: Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final (Subject to Qualification)

11 PM: Weightlifting - Lovepreet Singh in Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event)

11:30 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

11:37 PM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Semifinal

11:38 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon High Jump

1:10 AM: Athletics - Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani in Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event)

1:30 AM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 400m

1:48 AM: Athletics - Parul Chaudhary in Women's 5000m Final (Medal Event)