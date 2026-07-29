No chaperone, no aero suit: The bureaucratic hurdles facing 16yo Lisha Das at CWG

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Lisha Das, the 16-year-old para cyclist representing India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, is likely going to be without a female chaperone and her coach on the Field of Play as they do not have official accreditation for it.

Das is a minor and a para-athlete, two reasons why she needs a chaperone or attendant of her choice. Instead, she may not have a female present with her to help with tasks like putting on her aerodynamic racing suit and using facilities in the competition area.

Moreover, Sports Authority of India guidelines clearly mandate that a female coach must accompany any sports contingent with women athletes.

Das and her coach are now planning on racing without the aerodynamic suit, which will affect her performance.

"For time trial and pursuit, we use that full suit which is aerodynamic. As there is no accreditation I am planning make her wear jersey and bib shorts," her coach Aditya Mehta told ESPN. "It might affect her time as it's not that aero [but] it might make her life easier and she might be not that tensed while using washrooms."

Das has been embroiled in a long email exchange - which has been seen by ESPN - with the authorities since May over accreditation for her support staff. In the communication she says that her parents not informed who would be accompanying her as a minor, but also that a female staff member was assigned to Das only after she sought a court order mandating it.

ESPN contacted the Cycling Federation of India and the Paralympic Committee of India for their comments and were told by the CFI that they are looking into the matter and "will get back shortly with the relevant information and the Federation's response." This story will be updated as and when the response lands.

The Sports Authority of India guidelines clearly mandates that a female coach must accompany any sports contingent with women athletes. Yet, this was missed by the powers responsible. In the official document titled Participation of Indian Contingent in XXIII Commonwealth Games 2026 on the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports website, all the support staff listed for cycling are male.

The official accreditation listed only one companion for her on the Field of Play - technician K Dattatraya. She had asked for her personal coach, Aditya Mehta, as well as a female chaperone, and stated that a miscommunication led to Dattatraya being accredited as coach.

Lisha Das / Aditya Mehta

On July 13, Das had written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India listing once again the issues she has faced over her support staff traveling with her.

This letter, and her decision to approach the court, finally resulted in her getting the go ahead from the IOA to have her physiotherapist Dr Asha Shaikh accompany her as mandated by the court. This was in a mail dated on July 24, the day after the opening ceremony in Glasgow.

However, the same mail said that Shaikh was approved as a "a non-accredited accompanying person", which means she can't be with Das on field, which means the 16-year-old won't have a female around to help her with her needs, something that can impact her competition.

In her reply dated July 25, Das wrote, "I would also like to place on record the practical difficulties arising from the communication I received yesterday evening informing me that Dr Asha is non-accredited. As you are aware, the competition kit is an aerodynamic suit with a rear fastening/zip. I require assistance with wearing and removing the kit, including for essential personal requirements such as using the washroom."

"The absence of appropriate assistance may therefore create significant practical difficulties for me during the competition. I respectfully request that the practical requirements of a female athlete wearing such specialised equipment, particularly in the case of a minor athlete, be duly considered."

ESPN has learnt that her coach and physiotherapist are travelling to Glasgow at their own expense as of now, and that they won't be staying at the designated team accommodation as of now.

For this CWG, the ratio has been one official to three athletes in the Indian contingent. But given Das's unique status - she is the only female in the cycling contingent, is a minor and a para-athlete - not having a female support staff for her is a decision that raises questions.