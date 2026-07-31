India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on July 31, Friday

Open Extended Reactions

It's here! Neeraj Chopra's much awaited men's javelin final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games takes place tonight, and along with India's other medal contenders, you can follow all the action from Day 8 on our live blog below.

Judo makes its bow at the 2026 CWG, while there are potential medals in store in boxing, athletics and more.

JULY 31: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER

Here are the events for today:

2:35 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal

3:20 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawai) in Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 3 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) in Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 6 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Sierra Mozambique) in Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match number 8 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) in Women -48 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 12 on Mat 1)

3.30 PM onwards: Judo - Yamini Mourya vs TBD in Women -47 kg Quarter-Final (Match number 21 on Mat 2)

NOTE: If India's judoka's win, they will progress to the next rounds which will be later in the day, from 8:30 PM onwards

4:05 PM: Athletics - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

4:30 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men's 80kg Semifinal

4:59 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1

5 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

5:15 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

7:15 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal

7:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women's 70kg Semifinal

8:15 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) in Men's 55kg Semifinal

8:30 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Heat 1), David Beckham Elkachohtoongo (Heat 3) and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram (Heat 4) in Men's Keirin Round 1

9:17 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages (if they qualify)

10:20 PM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) in Women's Singles Sectional Play

10:46 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final (Medal Event, they qualify from Round 1)

11:01 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Round 2 (If they qualify from Round 1)

11:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women's 51kg Semifinal

11:30 PM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

11:45 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in Men's Keirin Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Round 2)

12:15 AM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women's 60kg Semifinal

12:45 AM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event)

12:45 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women's 75kg Semifinal

1 AM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men's 60kg Semifinal

1:05 AM: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in Men's Decathlon 1500m (Final Event of Decathlon, Medals to be decided)

1:30 AM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men's 90+kg Semifinal

1:30 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event)

LIVE BLOG: