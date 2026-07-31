India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 1, Saturday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 are underway in Glasgow and it is penultimate day of the competition. On Saturday, India will have opportunities to win more win more medals, especially in athletics, boxing and judo. India's best pole vaulters in Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will be in action in the final as well Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in the triple jump final.

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Gulveer Singh, who won the silver medal in 10000m at these Games, will once again look to podium, this time in the 5000m race.

In boxing, there will be gold medal chances for the likes of Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal and more depending on their results on Friday.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 1, Saturday:

2:30 PM: Track Cycling - David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem in Men's Sprint Qualification

The knockout rounds, including semifinals and final will be later in the day if they qualify.

2:35 PM: Para Athletics - Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in Men's F57 Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

2:40 PM: Athletics - Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in Men's Triple Jump Final (Medal Event)

2:50 PM: Para Athletics - Ramesh Shanmugam in Men's 1500m T54 Final (Medal Event)

3 PM: Athletics - Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final (Medal Event)

3:30 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in Women's 54kg Final (Medal Event)

3:30 PM onwards: Judo - Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) in Women's -63kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match Number 5 on Mat 2)

3:30 PM onwards: Judo - Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) in Men's -90kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match Number 12 on Mat 2)

3:30 PM onwards: Judo - Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) in Men's -81 Quarterfinal (Match Number 19 on Mat 2)

3:30 PM onwards: Judo - Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD in Women's -70kg Quarterfinal (Match Number 21 on Mat 2)

NOTE: If India's judoka's win, they will progress to the next rounds which will follow the above bouts, and the semifinals will be from 8:30 PM onwards.

3:50 PM: Bowls - India (Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar) vs England in Men's Pairs Sectional Play

4:19 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 10km Scratch Rach Qualifying Round

The final will be at 10:50 PM if they qualify.

10:15 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs in Men's 80kg Final

10:20 PM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa) in Women's Singles Sectional Play

11:35 PM: Athletics - Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal Event)

11:45 PM: Bowls - India (Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar) in Men's Pair Semifinal (If they qualify)

12:15 AM: Athletics - Gulveer Singh in Men's 5000m Final (Medal Event)

1:50 AM: Athletics - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Medal Event)