India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 2, Sunday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 will finish in Glasgow this evening, with India only in action in Judo and Track Cycling on the final day.

Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will all be in action in the velodrome, while judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh, and Yash Ghanghas will look to add to what has already been an impressive showing for India in Glasgow so far.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 2, Sunday:

2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race First Round

2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16

2:40 PM (Estimated): Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16

3:00 PM (Estimated): Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16

If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place through the afternoon, and the semifinals start at 7:30 PM.

3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)