Preeti, Jaismine start India's boxing gold rush in Commonwealth Games 2026, Jadumani wins silver

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Preeti Pawar started off the boxing medal rush on Saturday at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a dominant win over Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado to win gold in the women's 54kg.

Jaismine Lamboria followed that up immediately with an excellent win over defending CWG champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in the women's 57kg to make it two golds in two.

Less than an hour later, Jadumani Singh walked in for the men's 51kg final and won a silver to wrap up the morning session in the boxing.

There are now seven more gold medal bouts to come for India on Saturday. You can follow them live here: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on August 1, Saturday

Preeti, 23, is the first female athlete in India to be appointed directly to the post of Nayab Subedar in the Indian Army. Introduced to boxing by her uncle, Vinod Pawar, a national-level medal-winning boxer at the age of 14, she was already an Asian Games bronze medalist and has been in stunning form for some time now. She had entered the CWG with a gold in the World Boxing Cup in 2025 and a flawless win over three-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-wen at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships earlier this year, and she walks out a gold medalist.

Jaismine, meanwhile, had a tougher time against Walsh, but the class of the defending world champion shone through as the bout went on.

Jaismine Lamboria Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

The 24-year-old from Bhiwani, Haryana - India's boxing capital - improved on her 2022 bronze with a class fight in the final, sealing gold. Great-granddaughter of Hawa Singh, double Asian Games gold medalist ('66 and '70), she has boxing running deep in her family. "Right from the time I was very young, I saw my uncles - Sandeep Lamboria and Parminder Lamboria - the way they trained, their medals, their boxing equipment. And then hearing the names and achievements of Mary Kom and Vijender Singh on the news, it sparked a desire within me to take up boxing," she had said earlier.

She rebooted her boxing style in 2024, after a bad loss in the first round of the Paris Olympics, and soon the World Championship gold followed. Now, she's also CWG gold medalist.

Jadumani, 21, from Manipur is one of the hottest prospects in Indian boxing right now. National champion, he beat Amit Panghal (former Asiad gold medalist) to get here and is already a World Boxing Cup silver medalist. The Indian Army man loved football as a kid, but turned to boxing after being introduced to the sport by an uncle.

"I was competing at a district-level event when Sarita [Devi] ma'am and Mary Kom ma'am noticed me and gave me 500 rupees each after my bout in appreciation, besides sharing tips for success," he told Firstpost in an interview last year. "It was a great feeling to receive praise from such great players in my first competition. I slowly started falling in love with boxing thereafter." Now, he stands tall as Commonwealth Games silver medalist.