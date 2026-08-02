Sakshi Chaudhary won gold in Glasgow, but forged it beating world champions back home

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Sakshi Chaudhary bounced into her final to face English teenager Ruby White, gave her the boxing lesson of a lifetime over three rounds of three minutes each, and walked out a Commonwealth Games gold medalist on her CWG debut.

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The studied nonchalance, the absurd ease, the difference in class... that gold medal bout, ah! That had been the easy part. In fact, the whole week in Glasgow at the 2026 Commonwealth games had been a stroll in the park for the 26-year-old: four bouts, four wins: all unanimous, all bouts that might as well have been ended after a minute or so, because from first punch to last Sakshi had dominated her opponents in every single round of every single match she fought. The tough part, you see, had been the bit that came before this: getting on the plane to Glasgow.

Sakshi, from Bhiwani -- that nerve centre of Indian boxing in Haryana -- had started boxing when she was 12, training at the Bhiwani Boxing Club, and had rapidly become very good at it. Three years later she was world junior champion and by the time she was 18, she was a double world youth champion (won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018). Her transition to the senior category had been smooth, and by 2021 she was standing atop a podium at the Asian Boxing Championships. Just as she was taking the next step on this sure-shot path to glory... a massive, recurring shoulder injury wrecked her.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games came and went. So did the 2023 Asian Games. Qualification to the Paris Olympics passed her by just as quietly. When Preeti Pawar won the 2025 Asian Championships and sealed the 54kg quotas for the 2026 CWG and Asiad, it looked like this would be another period where major international tournaments would simply elude her.

For someone who had been boxing for 14 years for one shot at senior international glory, that was simply too much to take. Which is when, following the advice of her coaches at the Army Institute in Pune, she decided to drop her weight category. The thinking was simple: 'what's there to lose?'

The trouble, though, was that 'what's there to lose?' and 'what will it take to win?' are two very different things. Her first, and immediate challenge was dropping weight without compromising on strength and as much as a struggle as that was, she did it. Then came the actual fighting... in the most hard-fought category in Indian women's boxing today, the 51kg.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen will be aiming to become the first Indian boxer to win gold at the Paris Olympics. Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Standing in her way? Nikhat Zareen, double world champion, defending CWG champion, usurper of Mary Kom's Indian boxing throne. And Minakshi Hooda, up from her usual 48kg category, world champion, and at the time the most significant threat to Nikhat's crown. One-by-one, she beat them. Nikhat in the semifinals, Minakshi in the final -- Sakshi using her height and reach and strength advantage to lever games her way, staying out of her dangerous opponents' hitting zones and counterpunching effectively. The wins had been convincing, and that had been the true test of her calibre.

After Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda, the likes of Lethabo Modukanale, Caitlin Fryers, Amber-Jane Wall and Ruby White stood no chance.

that little kernel, in Sakshi's demolition of the CWG field, lies the essential curiosity of India's utter dominance of the Commonwealth Games boxing -- It was simply much tougher for an Indian boxer to get a ticket to the Games than get a medal at the Games itself.

Sakshi Choudhary reacts after winning CWG gold in the women's 51kg. James Fearn/Getty Images

This in doesn't reduce the sheen of the gold medal hanging around seven Indian boxers' necks (or that of the silver medal hanging around three more), but it does beg for some perspective to be introduced into the discussion. Winning ten medals is quite sensational on its face value, and naturally the most India has ever had at one of these Games. But the historic nature of it is partly because the field isn't as strong as it was over the previous few editions (with mass confusion still reigning at the helm and across the power centres of international boxing) and partly because women's boxing, where India have always been stronger, was only introduced to the party in 2014 (with just three weight categories at the time). Put all that together, and of course, this was going to be a never-before-seen haul.

That there is this need for perspective for the overall performance in no way detracts from the sheer joy and pride of winning a medal for India at a big event. It in no way diminishes the struggles that each of the winners have gone through to make it here. It merely lets us appreciate the truth of it more.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Of course, you can only fight what's in front of you and these boxers of India did that bit exceptionally well over the past week. But it's not those three or four bouts that define that success. That gold wouldn't be around Sakshi Chaudhary's neck if she hadn't overcome her injury travails, if she hadn't battled and defeated the constant self-doubt and hopelessness that can beset any athlete going through a lean period, if she hadn't straight up beaten two of the best boxers in the world at her national trials. That's the story that matters.

What she will know deep down now -- as will all the other winners here at Glasgow -- is that this CWG is just the beginning. It ends her international medal doubt in spectacular fashion, but it also doesn't establish her among the world's elite... that will come later, and that's the true test. The Asian Games, the World Championships, and the Holy Grail, the Olympics. She will know that now is the time to level up, and that these CWG golds and silvers, shiny as they may be, are just a stepping-stone in that process. It would be an injustice to her, and her peers, if it weren't treated as such.