India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on August 2, Sunday

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It's the last day of sporting action for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and you can follow Day 10 live on ESPN's live blog, below.

AUGUST 02: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER

Day 9 of the Glasgow CWG saw India rake in the medals, with ten in boxing, four in athletics and a couple in judo as well.

Also Read: Sakshi Chaudhary won gold in Glasgow, but forged it beating world champions back home

Here are the events for today:

2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race First Round

2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16

2:40 PM (Estimated): Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16

3:00 PM (Estimated): Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16

If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place through the afternoon, and the semifinals start at 7:30 PM.

3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)

9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)

LIVE BLOG: