India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on August 2, Sunday

It's the last day of sporting action for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and you can follow Day 10 live on ESPN's live blog, below.
AUGUST 02: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER
Day 9 of the Glasgow CWG saw India rake in the medals, with ten in boxing, four in athletics and a couple in judo as well.
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Here are the events for today:
2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race First Round
2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16
2:40 PM (Estimated): Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16
3:00 PM (Estimated): Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16
If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place through the afternoon, and the semifinals start at 7:30 PM.
3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify)
LIVE BLOG: