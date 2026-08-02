India's best numbers at Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin's 7976, Mirabai hat trick, Boxing's record 10

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India's 2026 Commonwealth Games finished on Sunday with some incredible achievements leading to medals, alongside some dominant displays.

From the broader figures to the small, we pick out the numbers that defined India's campaign in Glasgow:

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39

India finished with 39 medals in Glasgow, not their best haul at a Commonwealth Games, but that was expected given the number of sports that were culled from these Games.

6

India's 39 medals in Glasgow came from six different sporting disciplines -- boxing, athletics, para athletics, judo, weightlifting, and para powerlifting.

31

Of the 38 athletes to medal for India at these Games, it was a first Commonwealth Games medal for 31 of them. Only Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Sreeshankar Murali, Tejaswin Shankar, Harjinder Kaur, Bindyarani Devi, and Jaismine Lamboria had won CWG medals before.

Also, 31% of India's 123-member contingent will return from Glasgow as Commonwealth Games medallists.

1

Only one Indian athlete won multiple medals at these Games -- the incredible Gulveer Singh, who entered Indian athletics' hall of fame with a silver in the 10,000m and then followed it up with bronze in the 5000m.

Gulveer Singh. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

2

Asmita Dey became the first ever Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and was soon followed by Harsh Tokas with his gold medal too.

3

Sharmila Dhankar became the first-ever Indian para-athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and was followed by gold medals for Dilip Gavit and Soman Rana as well.

3

Mirabai completed a Commonwealth Games hat trick, winning her third straight gold medal, as she continues to stamp her dominance on this level of weightlifting.

3

For the first time, India won their first ever medals in three different athletics events -- Gulveer's long-distance double medals in the 5000m and 10,000m, and Tejaswin's bronze in the decathlon.

4

India's four medals in judo at these Games are the joint-most they've won in judo at a single Commonwealth Games. This one ranks better thanks to the two gold medals won, compared to zero, when India won four judo medals in 2014, also in Glasgow.

5

India won multiple medals in five different events at these Games.

Men's 100m T47: Dilip Gavit (Gold), Mohammed Basil M (Silver)

Men's Shot Put F57: Soman Rana (Gold), Shubham Juyal (Silver)

Women's Shot Put F57: Sharmila Dhankar (Gold), Shilpa K Shyla (Bronze)

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra (Silver), Yash Vir Singh (Bronze)

Men's Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel (Silver), Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Bronze)

6

In six out of seven women's discus throw finals at Commonwealth Games in the 21st century, India have medalled. Five of those have seen athletes named Seema medal, as Seema Kaliramna's bronze in Glasgow followed Seema Punia's four Commonwealth Games medals between 2006 and 2018.

8

India won eight weightlifting medals at these Commonwealth Games, less than their haul from Birmingham last time.

Sakshi Choudhary reacts after winning CWG gold in the women's 51kg. James Fearn/Getty Images

10

India's boxers won 10 medals at these Games -- 8 gold and 2 silver. This is the by far the best haul for Indian boxing at a single Commonwealth Games.

199

Lifting a total of 199kg, Gyaneshwari Yadav lifted her personal best on her way to silver in the 53kg weightlifting category. She was the only Indian weightlifter to record a personal best total at these Games.

7976

This is a number that ought to go down in Indian athletics history -- Tejaswin finished with 7976 points to become India's first CWG medallist in decathlon.