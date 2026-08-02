Emma Finucane takes fourth gold medal to make Commonwealth Games history

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Emma Finucane completed her golden haul at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as she saw off New Zealand's Olympic champion Ellesse Andrews to claim victory in the women's keirin at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Her victory made the Welsh star the first sprint cyclist to win four gold medals at the same Games after previous gold medals in the team and individual sprints, and the 1,000 metres time-trial.

Finucane, who won Olympic gold as part of the Great Britain team sprint quartet at Paris 2024, said: "After Paris, I definitely felt like I had a target on my back, but I've learned to embrace that and deal with it better.

Emma Finucane took her fourth gold of this summer's Games. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

"After Paris, everything was a huge learning curve for me emotionally. That week was really tough, and what I came away with was hard to process. But going into these Games I've learned to handle pressure better and regulate my emotions more."

Finucane said she now plans to take a holiday with her sister before shifting her focus towards the Track World Championships in Shanghai in October, having being forced to settle for two silvers in last year's event in Santiago.

"I'll take a bit of time to reset, then focus on the World Championships," confirmed Finucane. "I'll soak everything in first, because I don't think it is going to fully sink in for a while."

Matthew Bostock won the Isle of Man's first gold medal since 2006 as he held off Australia's Oliver Bleddyn to win the men's 40km points race.

Kadeena Cox added a Commonwealth Games medal to her illustrious collection as she took silver in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial behind Tara Neyland of Australia.

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"I like a challenge and this event has definitely been one," said Cox. "I'm a 500m specialist, so stepping up to this distance is something I never really wanted to do, but it's been a challenge I've had to take on."

Matthew Robertson edged out Scotland's Fin Graham to take gold in the men's C1-C3 3000m individual pursuit, while Joseph Truman took silver in the men's 1000m time trial behind winner Leigh Hoffman of Australia.