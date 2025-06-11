Open Extended Reactions

Every ball of the first Australia Men's team tour of the West Indies in a decade will be broadcast live and exclusive on ESPN across Australia and New Zealand.

In a win for cricket fans, every ball from the tour will be available across the most widely distributed dedicated sports network in Australia and New Zealand, with the Australia-West Indies tour available to viewers on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, Sky NZ and Sky Sports Now.

Australia are touring the West Indies for the first time since 2015, seeking to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy in the three Test series. Five T20s will follow the Test series and will also be live and exclusive to ESPN.

Australia and the West Indies tied their 2024 Test series 1-1, with an inspired bowling performance from Shamar Joseph delivering a famous West Indies victory at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The hosts will hope to use home conditions to their advantage to push Pat Cummins and his team all the way once again.

The Aussies will arrive in the Caribbean direct from the World Test Championship Final at Lord's and will want strong performances ahead of a massive Ashes summer.

The West Indies are moving into a fresh era with an exciting young team led by newly appointed Test captain Roston Chase.

The battle for the Frank Worrell Trophy begins with the First Test in Barbados from June 26-30.

The series then moves to Grenada for the Second Test from July 4-8, marking the first time Australia plays a Test match at the St George's Stadium.

A day-night Test in Jamaica then concludes the series from July 13-17.

Five Twenty20 Internationals will then follow beginning July 20.

ESPN has cricket fans covered throughout Australia's tour of the Caribbean, with extensive live and on-demand coverage, and ball-by-ball commentary, highlights and onsite reporting on ESPN.com.au and the ESPN app.

Australia's tour of the West Indies is the first time the Australian Men's team has featured on the ESPN networks inside Australia.

Australia vs West Indies on ESPN

June 26-June 30

12am AEST, First Test: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 4 - July 8

12am AEST, Second Test: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 13-17

4.30am AEST, Third Test: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 21

10am AEST, 1st T20: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 23

10am AEST, 2nd T20: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 26

8am AEST, 3rd T20: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 27

8am AEST, 4th T20: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

July 29

8am AEST, 5th T20: West Indies vs Australia, ESPN

ESPN and ESPN2 is available via Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, Sky NZ and Sky Sports Now