England vs India: How to watch T20 World Cup semifinal, start time, TV channel, team news

After a slow start, England appear to peaking at the right time at the T20 World Cup in India and will travel to Mumbai on Thursday to take on the defending champions and hosts in the semifinal.

Brendon McCullum's side have bounced back well from an early loss to the West Indies in the group stage, and are unbeaten since with impressive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan preceding a thriller against New Zealand where Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks starred with bat and ball to take England home.

They now face the daunting task of going to the Wankhede to take on an India side who are the favourites to go all the way at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the crunch knockout clash.

England will be aiming to reach another World Cup final against India. Robert Cianflone / © ICC/Getty Images

How to watch

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket in the UK, JioHotstar in India and Prime Video in Australia. BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will have audio commentary of the game.

Key details

Start time: 1.30 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. IST

Venue: Wankhede

Officials: TBC

How did England get here?

Drawn into Group C alongside West Indies, Nepal and fellow European nations Scotland and Italy, England survived a huge scare to get their tournament up and running.

After posting 184 against associates Nepal, they were taken right down to the wire in a thrilling finish. Punching far above their weight, Nepal finished just four runs short with Sam Curran defending 10 from the final over to get England off to a winning start, just.

It was a nervy beginning that was only compounded when Brook's men fell to a 30-run defeat to the West Indies, meaning their next game had now become a must-win.

And they did just that, beating the Old enemy Scotland by five wickets in a game that, at times, threatened to get closer that it should have.

Next up was a team they would more often that not be playing in a different sport and it was another win, as Italy couldn't chase down an imposing target of 203 to close out the group stage.

Three relatively comfortable and largely impressive wins in the Super 8s followed against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand to book a semifinal spot top of the group.

Team news

Both sides go into the semifinal without any major injury concerns to their squads of 15.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

India squad: India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.