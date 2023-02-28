Professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has been suspended and fined for fatally shooting a minister's cat in San Marino, his team Trek-Segafredo has said.

Tiberi was a juniors time trial world champion in 2019 and is a recent resident of San Marino -- the republic landlocked within Italy.

Trek-Segafredo said they "strongly condemn" the act and that they have immediately suspended Tiberi for 20 days without pay.

"Regarding Antonio Tiberi's recent sentencing in San Marino, Trek-Segafredo fully agrees with the fine and strongly condemns the reprehensible act, which is a clear violation of the team's code of conduct," the team said in a statement.

"The team was previously unaware of the transgression and has immediately suspended Antonio for a minimum of 20 days without pay. He will not race at Trofeo Laigueglia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Torino. If necessary, the team will take further action in the future.

"In addition to the fine already issued by the courts, the Team will donate Antonio's suspended pay to an appropriate animal care, protection and rescue organization."

Trek-Segafredo added that they will "work closely" with Tiberi to educate him and help him to "become a better person."

"Trek-Segafredo would like to reiterate its great disappointment in Antonio's conduct. The team strives to help riders improve not just as athletes, but as men and women. The team will work closely with Antonio to ensure he educates himself and expects him to take necessary steps to express his remorse and become a better person."

The cat belonged to Federico Pedini Amati, San Marino's minister of tourism and posts and a former Captain Regent, or head of state, of San Marino.

"The cat didn't bother anyone," Pedini Amati was quoted as saying by Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper. "It had been with us for a long time. My three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You cannot kill a pet and get away with a €4,000 fine.

"I appreciated that the boy admitted the fact. Having said that, we don't need to give these people residence."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.