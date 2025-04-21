Open Extended Reactions

Tom Pidcock won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in dramatic fashion. Getty

British cyclist Tom Pidock won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year award for his dramatic Olympic mountain biking gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old suffered a puncture in the race but recovered to reach the front of the pack after a change of wheels. He was involved in a duel with leader and home favourite Victor Koretzky in the finale, which he went on to win by nine seconds.

It was his second successive mountain biking title at the Olympics, following his triumph at his debut Games in Tokyo in 2021.

He is the fourth British cyclist to win the award after Jamie Bestwick (2014), Rachel Atherton (2017) and Beth Shriver (2022).

Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis won the Sportsman of the Year Award and United States gymnast Simone Biles won Sportswoman of the Year. Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal won Breakthrough of the Year while Real Madrid won Team of the Year.