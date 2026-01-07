Open Extended Reactions

Simon Yates has called time on his cycling career. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Reigning Giro d'Italia champion Simon Yates has announced his shock retirement from cycling.

The 33-year-old from Bury won his second Grand Tour title in 2025 to add to the Vuelta a Espana jersey he claimed back in 2018.

Last year also saw Yates win his third stage of the Tour de France and, writing on Instagram, he said: "This may come as a surprise to many, but it is not a decision I have made lightly.

- UK's Simon Yates wins first mountain stage of Tour de France

- British cyclist Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d'Italia title

"I have been thinking about it for a long time, and it now feels like the right moment to step away from the sport. I am deeply proud of what I have managed to achieve and equally grateful for the lessons that came with it."

After serving a doping ban in 2016 -- his team blamed an administrative error and accepted responsibility -- Yates quickly established himself as one of Britain's best road prospects, winning the young rider classification at the Tour de France the following year, while he was also a world champion on the track in the points race.