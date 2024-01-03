Tom Hamilton compares the PDC World Darts Championship final to that of an epic Wimbledon final as Luke Humphries beat teenage sensation Luke Littler 7-4. (1:33)

There was no fairytale ending for 16-year-old Luke Littler on Wednesday as he lost to Luke Humphries in a compelling PDC World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

Humphries, 28, averaged 113, 114 and 109 in consecutive sets to take control of the match from the halfway stage, eventually overcoming Littler 7-4.

The teenager was made to rue a missed opportunity in the seventh set that would have seen him go 5-2 up when he miscounted, threw two treble 18s and saw his dart at double two nestle just outside the wire.

Humphries rose to the summit of the rankings after he thrashed his semifinal opponent, Scott Williams, 6-0 on Tuesday and, after faltering in the early stages of the final, scored at an average of 103.5 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

"I honestly can't put into words how great this feels," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"All day, in the back of my mind, I've been thinking, 'Get this won now because he's [Littler] going to dominate world darts soon!' He's an incredible player, he's relentless. I was really proud of that performance."

Humphries has now won four of the past five major televised PDC tournaments -- the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and the World Championship.

Despite his defeat, Littler has earned £200,000 ($253,316) in prize money from his debut tournament and overtook Kirk Shepherd -- who was 21 years and 88 days old in 2008 -- as the youngest finalist in World Championship history.

Asked how he has experienced his debut World Championship tournament, Littler said: "It's been unbelievable. The one negative was losing too many legs with my own throw [in the final], then Luke would hold and I'd be 2-0 down. That's the only negative. I couldn't hold my own throw and I didn't win. Fair play to Luke, he deserves it.

"I am happy; top 32 [world ranking] and runner-up on my debut, it's unbelievable. I got to the final and might not get to another for the next five or 10 years. I can say I'm runner-up but I just want to go and win it."

The teenager's precocious talents were known to those on the darts circuit ahead of the tournament -- he is the reigning PDC World Youth champion -- but the manner in which he has performed at the oche in the sport's showpiece event has wowed the Alexandra Palace crowds throughout the 17-day event.

Littler's progress throughout the World Championship has transcended the sport and catapulted the teenager into the public consciousness.

The teenager's newly-found fame has seen Arsenal footballers Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale ask for his autograph and former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand send him personal messages of support.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison, who was in the crowd at Alexandra Palace to watch Humphries lift the Sid Waddell Trophy, invited Littler to be his guest at Spurs' Premier League win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The teenager, who has celebrated each of his victories during the tournament with a post-match kebab, knocked out two former world champions on his way to the final.

In the final though, he couldn't get the better of an inspired Humphries who denied the 16-year-old the chance to become the youngest world champion in darts history.