Premier League Darts 2025: Luke Littler overcomes Luke Humphries to win Glasgow final

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler overcame Luke Humphries in a tightly-contested final on Thursday to secure his first nightly win of this year's Premier League of Darts.

Littler's 6-5 win via a deciding 11th leg got his Premier League title defence back on track after he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the opening night in Belfast earlier in February.

The 18-year-old darts prodigy got the biggest cheer of the night when he landed a "big fish" -- a 170 checkout -- to take a 2-1 lead over the man who beat him in the world championship last year.

Both players seemed perturbed by whistles from the crowd as they threw from the oche, with neither of them able to string together consistently high scores -- Littler managed an uncharacteristically low 101.03.

The whistling caused match referee Kirk Bevins to ask the crowd to stop whistling at one point.

The world No. 1 and No. 2 traded legs before Humphries, who suffered with a cut on the index finger of his throwing hand, secured the first break of throw after finding double 10 to take a 5-4 lead. However, Littler broke straight back to take the match to a deciding leg.

Premier League of Darts 2025: Most 180s Player MP 180s T Av 1 - Michael van Gerwen 4 17 103.78 2 - Chris Dobey 4 14 96.25 3 - Luke Littler 3 14 107.51 4 - Luke Humphries 5 12 101.68

The teenager was first to a finish and took three darts at double 20 to secure victory in Glasgow.

"It was a weird final. We both weren't playing well," Littler told Sky Sports. "Now and again I look up at the screen and we're on a 90 average. The crowd got involved, Kirk made it worse and I missed a dart. I hit a 10 and 11-darter and that was crucial."

Littler had raced into the final with a dominant victory over Michael van Gerwen.

Littler, who also beat Van Gerwen in January to lift his maiden world title, threw consecutive 13-darters to start the match as he took a 2-0 lead in Glasgow.

He was halfway to victory after breaking the Dutchman's throw again in the third with a 115 checkout. Van Gerwen briefly found his feet and got two legs on the board, the second after Littler missed two match darts.

But Littler made sure of victory in the next leg, pinning double 20 to progress to the final.

Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries to claim victory on night two in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Littler pulled off a stunning comeback to edge past Rob Cross at the OVO Hydro.

Littler had seemed destined for an early exit after he fell behind 5-1 in the first-to-six contest. But a stirring comeback from the jaws of a damaging defeat saw Littler earn his latest eye-catching victory and reach the semifinals.

At one point Cross won four consecutive legs to leave the world champion visibly frustrated at his wayward throws.

A bullseye finish that secured a 128 finish gave Cross his first break of the match as he took a 2-1 lead. "Voltage" then rattled off three more consecutive legs to leave him on the brink of the semifinals as Littler grew visibly frustrated at at his wayward throws.

But Cross wobbled at the vital moment, missing several match darts that allowed Littler to build the momentum he needed to battle his way back into the contest.

After bringing the match back to 5-5 via the bed of his trusty double 10, Littler snatched the win with a timely 12-darter as Cross floundered in his rear view mirror.

Littler's title defence had hit the buffers on night one earlier in February after he fell to a classic 6-5 defeat to Michael van Gerwen on night one in Belfast.

- Emma Raducanu praises Luke Littler after his world championship success

- Watch: 'I cant speak! I can't speak!' The greatest leg of darts of all time

- Luke Littler says he can break Phil Taylor's record