Michael van Gerwen stunned by Irish amateur Michael Flynn

Michael Van Gerwen was stunned by an Irish amateur on Monday. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Former world champion Michael van Gerwen was shocked by Irish amateur Michael Flynn in first round of the third Players Championship of 2025 in Rosmalen, the Netherlands on Monday.

Flynn had not planned to play the event, only making an appearance after a number of others pulled out. However, the Irishman, who works in social care in County Limerick, pulled off a stunning 6-4 victory.

"MVG wasn't the name you want to see as your first opponent -- you'd hope for an easier game," Flynn told BBC Sport.

"I knew my form was good coming into the tournament but to beat a three-time world champion is a massive moment in my career."

Van Gerwen was defeated by Luke Littler in the World Darts Championship final in January. Since then, he has played in numerous events, most notably the Darts Premier League where he is third in the table behind Littler and Luke Humphries.

