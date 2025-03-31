PDC World Darts Championship to expand with £1m available to winner

Open Extended Reactions

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has announced the biggest increase in prize money in the organisation's history, with the prize money available increased by £7 million to a total of £25m and the World Darts Championship winner taking home £1m.

The announcement is the latest marker of the sport's exponential growth in popularity that has coincided with the breakthrough of teenage darts sensations Luke Littler.

The 18-year-old pocketed a £500,000 cheque when he secured the first world title of his career in January and losing finalist Michael van Gerwen earned £200,000.

The PDC has also confirmed it is expanding the event from 96 players to a 128-player field who will compete for a total prize pot of £5m.

Luke Littler could double his earnings at the 2025 World Championship after he won £500,000 at last year's event. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Elsewhere, a £1m fund will be available at the World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts. Four other events -- the World Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals, European Championship and UK Open -- will make £750,000 available to competitors.

"The £1m prize for the world champion reflects darts' standing as one of the most exciting and in-demand sports in the world and the historic total will rightly attract headlines as the biggest prize ever paid out in the sport," PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said in a statement on Monday.

"However, the increased prize funds announced today demonstrate our commitment to growing earning potential for players at all levels within the PDC system.

"Expanding the player fields for the World Darts Championship and Grand Slam of Darts will provide more opportunities than ever before for players around the world to feature in televised PDC events.

"The incredible growth of the PDC in recent years has seen darts elevated to levels never seen before both in terms of playing opportunities and global interest and this is a huge moment for all players with the ambition to make it to the very pinnacle of the sport."