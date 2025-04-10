Premier League Darts: Gerywn Price hits nine-darter in loss to Luke Littler

Open Extended Reactions

Gerwyn Price hit the fourth nine-darter of the 2025 Premier League, but fell to a 6-3 defeat to 19-year-old world champion Luke Littler in Manchester on Thursday.

Price's period of perfection from the oche was the highlight of his night as he succumbed to a 6-3 defeat in which he matched Littler's trademark high scoring but could not quite better his 54.5% checkout percentage.

Gerwyn Price hit produced perfection against Luke Littler but could not find a way to beat the world champion in their quarterfinal contest. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

After the Welshman's final dart nestled in the bed of double 12, he turned to the crowd to celebrate and was congratulated by Littler who seemed to revel in Price's achievement as much as "The Iceman," himself.

Littler headed to the AO Arena seeking to secure a record fifth nightly win and extend his six-point lead over world No. 1 Luke Humphries.

The teenager will face Humphries in the semifinals.