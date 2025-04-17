Open Extended Reactions

Chris Dobey earned his first win of 2025 in Rotterdam. Getty

Chris Dobey earned his first Premier League Darts win of 2025 after beating Stephen Bunting 6-2 in the final in Rotterdam on Thursday.

The two were bottom of the table going into night 11, and Dobey's win puts him within three points off the playoff spots.

"I believe I can still get into the top four. I've got a good chance next week if I keep this performance," he said after.

"I'm a fighter, I've come through big matches where I've been cruising and ended up losing to get back among the elite. I'm here to win, I'll be here until the end."

Bunting denied Luke Littler a record fifth nightly win in 2025, with the teenage sensation coming back from 5-2 down in the semifinal but missing double nine on a 138 checkout in the deciding leg.

It was Bunting's second scalp of the night after his defeat of home favourite Michael van Gerwen in the quarterfinal.