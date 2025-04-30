Andy Jenkins reached the semifinals of the PDC World Darts Championship in 2007. Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Former PDC World Championship semifinalist Andy Jenkins has been banned for 11 years and fined £17,580 for match-fixing by the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA).

Jenkins, who lost to eventual champion Raymond van Barneveld at Alexandra Palace at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex, in 2007, was found guilty of fixing 12 matches in which he was involved at the Modus Super Series event.

He also plead guilty to placing 88 bets on darts matches between March 17, 2022 and May 4, 2023 in which he staked £2,438.04 and made a profit of £266.46. Jenkins was handed a further 12-month ban as which will run concurrently with is other sanction.

The ban, which is deemed to have begun on November 15, 2023, will see him banned from participating in, or being involved with, any DRA event until Nov. 15, 2034.

Jenkins has won 15 tournaments during his 33-year playing career.