Premier League Darts: Luke Littler clinches record fifth nightly win

Luke Littler clinched a record fifth nightly Premier League win on Thursday. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler claimed his latest darts record on Thursday when his victory over Michael van Gerwen in the Birmingham final saw him become the first player to win five nights in a single Premier League season.

The win extended the 18-year-old defending champion's lead at the top of the table and secured his place in the playoffs at the O2 Arena on May 29.

After a misstep on the opening night of the season, Littler emerged victorious from four of the next seven weeks. Prior to Thursday's success, though, he had failed to reach the final in the past four weeks.

Littler needed last-leg shootout wins over Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall to set up the meeting with Van Gerwen -- the man he beat to lift his first world title in January.

Premier League Darts 2025 NW MW PTS Q - Littler 5 21 35 2 - Humphries 2 16 26 3 - Price 3 12 22 4 - Van Gerwen 0 11 20 5 - Aspinall 1 11 19 6 - Cross 0 7 14 7 - Dobey 1 7 12 8 - Bunting 1 5 8 NW - Nights won, MW - Matches won

Van Gerwen took the upper hand in the final as he raced into a 3-1 lead before Littler struck back with a 120 checkout and a break in the sixth leg when he hit double tops.

The pair traded legs before Littler's hold of throw in the ninth leg moved him to the verge of victory. And with Van Gerwen's aim failing him in the crucial moment, Littler clinched the win and avoided another final-leg decider.

"I'm very happy. The fifth nightly win was going to come at some point but it's been a few weeks since I actually won on a Thursday," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I'm nine points clear, so I'm very happy and very confident I'll stay at No. 1."

The players head to Leeds for night 14 on May 8.