Luke Humphries secured his third nightly win in Leeds. Getty

Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler 6-5 to win Night 14 of Premier League Darts on home turf in Leeds on Thursday night.

Littler, playing in his eighth nightly final, took an early 2-0 lead before Humphries won three legs on the bounce. An 11-dart leg on tops brought Littler level before the world No. 1 regained the lead with a 13-darter and moved to the brink of victory after taking out 80.

Littler won back-to-back legs to send the final to a decider, where Humphries converted 52 to seal the win.

"It was a great final. There has been a bit of a breeze up here and it has been tough for all players," Humphries said. "I tried to move to the left in the final to compensate and it worked. I struggled a bit but I have to get it out of my head as we have to deal with it.

"I am really pleased to win in Leeds. It is extra special. I know it is not my hometown but I did it last year and it set me up for the finals.