Premier League Darts: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries play out instant classic

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries played out an epic in Scotland on Thursday. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Luke Littler overcame Luke Humphries on night 15 of the Premier League on Thursday in what was the latest classic instalment of their epic rivalry.

A total of 14 180s were hit during the course of the nine-leg match in Aberdeen. Littler ended with an average of 115.96, while Humphries finished averaging 110.01 -- at one point Littler was averaging north of 120 and Humphries 118.

World No. 1 Humphries set the tone as he came close to a nine-darter in the first leg of the match.

With Humphries 2-0 up, Littler threw five consecutive treble 20s to finish in 10. Humphries narrowly missed a 170 checkout in the next leg as both players went through the gears.

There were 40 100+ visits in the contest -- 21 from Littler and 19 from Humphries.

Littler's slightly higher scoring and 75% success on the doubles just proved too much for Humphries in what was one of the most exciting matches of the year.

Gerwyn Price's nine-darter delighted the crowd in Aberdeen. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Gerywn Price hit his second nine-darter of 2025, but fell to a 6-4 quarterfinal defeat to Stephen Bunting.

"The Iceman" has already booked his place in the playoffs at the O2 next month. He is third in the table behind Luke Humphries and defending champion Luke Littler.

Price had drawn the ire of the Scottish crowd during the match, but his perfection from the oche brought them right back on side. Price's passion was clear to see when he found the bed of double 12 to complete the feat, with Bunting congratulating him for his achievement.

In the end, though, Price's nine-darter only delayed Bunting on his way to victory and "The Bullet" maintained his composure to nail double four to take the next leg, and with it the match.

Price has now hit two nine-darters this season -- his first came in Manchester on night 10 in April.

The Welshman will receive a second set of 18 carat solid gold darts from tournament sponsors BetMGM for his nine-darter.