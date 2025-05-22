Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler smashed his own Premier League seasonal points record after securing his record-extending sixth nightly win with a 6-3 victory over Luke Humphries in Thursday's Sheffield final.

Littler finished 11 points clear of second-placed Humphries in the standings after his night-16 victory, earning him 45 points overall.

"It has been tough. It is a tough format but I have got myself through," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I am very happy to be top again and breaking all these records once again."

Littler will now face Gerwyn Price, who finished fourth in the league standings, in the playoff semifinals at London's O2 Arena on May 29.

Luke Littler has been in sensational form throughout this season's Premier League. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

"All I am thinking about this year is heading to the O2 and putting in a performance in that semifinal," Littler added.

"I am very ready. It is the O2. I have been there before, I have won a semifinal there before but so has Gerwyn.

"I am looking forward to it."

In the other playoff semifinal, Humphries will face Nathan Aspinall.

Aspinall, who was beaten in the semifinals by Littler in Sheffield, secured his spot in the playoffs by eliminating Michael van Gerwen with a 6-2 win in the quarterfinals.

"There was a lot of emotion after walking off stage," Aspinall told Sky Sports after his win over the three-time world champion. "I had to take myself away. I spoke so highly of Michael all week and go and win tonight.

"He didn't look himself again. Even on that stage, he was giving up."