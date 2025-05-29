Luke Littler shuts down retirement talk ahead of Premier League title defence

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has said he will still be playing darts in 10 years' time. James Fearn/Getty Images

Darts sensation Luke Littler has shut down rumors he could retire from the sport in the near future.

There was talk that Littler, 18, could walk away from the sport after Nathan Aspinall said on Tuesday that he "could be off in about five years."

But Littler, who won the World Championships in January, dismissed the prospect he will retire.

"I know I've heard that, I don't know where he's got that from. Don't worry, I'll be here in 10 years," Littler said.

"It's crazy to even think about retiring. If I win 16 world titles like Phil, I'll retire, but I'm not even thinking about retirement at the minute. The money is there to be won, especially the World Championship but not only that everything has gone up.

"It is all about what you're feeling and I'm sure I'll be here for a long time."

Littler takes on Welshman Gerwyn Price at London's O2 Arena on Thursday in the Premier League finals night as he looks to defend his title.

He will face either Aspinall or Luke Humphries should he reach the final, which will also be played on Thursday evening.