Luke Humphries won his first Premier League Darts title after beating Luke Humphries 11-8 in Thursday's final at London's O2 Arena.

For Humphries, who won World Championship and World Matchplay crowns in 2024, it adds the one major title missing from his collection and gets him a measure of revenge for defeat to Littler in last year's Premier League final.

The world No. 1 becomes only the fourth player ever to complete the darts triple crown, joining Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.

Luke Humphries lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"This one means the world to me, that was the one I was missing," Humphries, who beat Nathan Aspinall 10-7 in the semifinals, told Sky Sports. "It was the one I wanted, I have done it now.

"If I don't win another title, I am happy as I have done the three hardest ones to do.

"Phil Taylor has given me a lot of support over the last couple of weeks so, Phil, if you are watching, thank you. He gave me a lot of advice and that extra support."

Littler had set a record for nightly wins (six) and points (45) during the league phase of this year's Premier League and finished 11 points clear of Humphries in second.

But after defeat in the final, he vowed to be back to try to reclaim the title next year.

"No one likes losing but I am fine," Littler, who had defeated Gerwyn Price 10-7 in the semifinals, said. "I am glad to say it's over as it has been a tough 17 weeks. I will be back next year."

"I have set many records and I don't think they will be broken. I am going to try and break my own records next season. I will have a little break now."