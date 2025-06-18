PDC mandate minimum of 4 women for World Darts Championship

Open Extended Reactions

Fallon Sherrock is the most recent woman to take part in the Darts World Championship and the only woman to win a match Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have announced changes to the World Darts' Championship, expanding the tournament to 128 players, with a minimum of four women.

The move will see every seed play an extra round in the tournament and all participants will now enter from the first round stage.

"The expansion of the tournament will provide players from the PDC's global affiliate tours and secondary tours with further opportunities to compete on the sport's biggest stage," the PDC said in a statement.

"This will include a minimum of four women in the 128-player field."

The 2025-26 Championship will also see increased involvement from the PDC Nordic and Baltic Circuit with the top 40 players from the PDC Order of Merit qualifying automatically.

Luke Littler made history in the most recent competition becoming the youngest ever player to win the World Championship and was awarded an MBE in King Charles' Birthday honours' list, alongside 2024 winner Luke Humphries.

He will attempt to defend his title when the revamped tournament gets underway this December.