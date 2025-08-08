2025 PDC World Champion Luke Littler reels in a massive fish as he takes a break from darts. (0:27)

Luke Littler battled past Haupai Puha in a deciding-leg shoot-out to make it through to finals day at the Australian Darts Masters.

The 18-year-old was expected to overcome his Kiwi opponent, who is 22 years his senior, with relative ease but took the win in the 11th leg with a 6-5 win in Wollongong.

Littler quickly fell 2-0 down against the World No. 94 but managed to regain his composure and take a 3-2 lead.

Puha excelled with consecutive 12-dart legs to go into a 4-3 lead and Littler, who averaged just 91.80 during the tightly fought contest, was struggling to avoid a shock opening-round defeat.

The reigning world and World Matchplay champion showed his class with a 119 check out against the throw, and came within a whisker of winning in style as his third dart narrowly missed bullseye for a "big fish" 170 checkout.

Puha made him pay for that unfortunate miss though and took it into an 11th and deciding leg, which Littler again showed his class when it mattered -- with a 13-darter against the throw to progress.

He will now face home favourite Damon Heta in the quarterfinals on Saturday, while world No.1 Luke Humphries will play Mike De Decker.