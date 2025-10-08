Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has revealed he is going it alone after splitting from his management agency.

The 18-year-old announced the shock news on the eve of the World Grand Prix that he had parted company with Martin Foulds' ZXF Sports, which had represented him for five years.

Writing on social media, Littler said it was the right time "to take the next step with new representation", but it appears he is not looking for another agent.

Speaking to dartsnews.com, he said: "New what? I'm on my own. It's just myself -- I think it's better that way. I've got my family to support me. Martin's done his job, but I think it was the right time to move on. Booking flights, hotels, all that -- it's going well."

The change has not affected Littler's form, with the world champion beating Gian van Veen 2-0 on Tuesday despite the Dutchman averaging 106.47.

Littler will face reigning champion Mike De Decker in the second round in Leicester on Thursday.