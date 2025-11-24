        <
          What is the World Darts Championship 2025-26 prize money? All-time stats

          Who will Littler, Humpries & Van Gerwen face in PDC World Championship? (1:15)

          The great and the good of the darting world will descend on Alexandra Palace in December for what is set to be another drama-filled three weeks of World Championship action.

          Every iteration of the tournament gets bigger and better and this year is no different. The PDC has confirmed that a record breaking cheque awaits the winner on Jan. 3 with an expanded 128-player field throwing for a share of the £5 million fund.

          The latest marker in the sport's exponential growth comes after Luke Littler took home the first world title of his career last year -- an achievement for which the 18-year-old sensation pocketed £500,000.

          What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

          Round-by-round breakdown:

          • Winner: £1,000,000

          • Runner-up: £400,000

          • Semifinalists: £200,000

          • Quarterfinalists: £100,000

          • Fourth round: £60,000

          • Third round: £35,000

          • Second round: £25,000

          • First round: £15,000

          • Total: £5,000,000

          What is the bonus prize money for a nine-darter?

          Tournament sponsors Paddy Power have confirmed that, as with last year, they will award £60,000 to the player who achieves a nine-dart finish at Alexandra Palace.

          The bookmaker will also give £60,000 each to a randomly-selected fan in the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.

          How has the winners' prize money changed over time?

          After seven years of writing a £500,000 winner's cheque, the PDC has doubled the incentive for victory this time around. It's a figure that would have been unfathomable for the 24 players who competed for the £16,000 prize in the inaugural 1994 event at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex.

          Years of growing sponsorship and ever more lucrative broadcast deals have led to the point where a Littler-style bolter could become an overnight millionaire come Jan. 3.

          • 1994: £16,000 -- won by Dennis Priestley

          • 1995: £12,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 1996: £14,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 1997: £45,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 1998: £20,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 1999: £30,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2000: £31,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2001: £33,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2002: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2003: £50,000 -- won by John Part

          • 2004: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2005: £60,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2006: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2007: £100,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld

          • 2008: £100,000 -- won by John Part

          • 2009: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2010: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2011: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis

          • 2012: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis

          • 2013: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

          • 2014: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2015: £250,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

          • 2016: £300,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

          • 2017: £350,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2018: £400,000 -- won by Rob Cross

          • 2019: £500,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

          • 2020: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright

          • 2021: £500,000 -- won by Gerwyn Price

          • 2022: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright

          • 2023: £500,000 -- won by Michael Smith

          • 2024: £500,000 -- won by Luke Humphries

          • 2025: £500,000 -- won by Luke Littler

          • 2026: £1,000,000

          How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?

          Littler leapfrogged Humphries at the top of the rankings on his way to winning the Grand Slam of Darts.

          They have both amassed earnings of more than double that of third-placed Van Gerwen.

