What is the World Darts Championship 2025-26 prize money? All-time stats

Check out who Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen will face in first round of the PDC World Championships. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

The great and the good of the darting world will descend on Alexandra Palace in December for what is set to be another drama-filled three weeks of World Championship action.

Every iteration of the tournament gets bigger and better and this year is no different. The PDC has confirmed that a record breaking cheque awaits the winner on Jan. 3 with an expanded 128-player field throwing for a share of the £5 million fund.

The latest marker in the sport's exponential growth comes after Luke Littler took home the first world title of his career last year -- an achievement for which the 18-year-old sensation pocketed £500,000.

What is the World Darts Championship prize money?

Round-by-round breakdown:

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-up: £400,000

Semifinalists: £200,000

Quarterfinalists: £100,000

Fourth round: £60,000

Third round: £35,000

Second round: £25,000

First round: £15,000

Total: £5,000,000

Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen to the £500,000 prize last year. James Fearn/Getty Images

What is the bonus prize money for a nine-darter?

Tournament sponsors Paddy Power have confirmed that, as with last year, they will award £60,000 to the player who achieves a nine-dart finish at Alexandra Palace.

The bookmaker will also give £60,000 each to a randomly-selected fan in the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.

- World Darts Championship 2025-26: Schedule, how to watch, dates, more

- Luke Littler darts titles, prize money, career history, more

- Who is Beau Greaves? Darts titles, prize money, career history

How has the winners' prize money changed over time?

After seven years of writing a £500,000 winner's cheque, the PDC has doubled the incentive for victory this time around. It's a figure that would have been unfathomable for the 24 players who competed for the £16,000 prize in the inaugural 1994 event at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex.

Years of growing sponsorship and ever more lucrative broadcast deals have led to the point where a Littler-style bolter could become an overnight millionaire come Jan. 3.

1994: £16,000 -- won by Dennis Priestley

1995: £12,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

1996: £14,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

1997: £45,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

1998: £20,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

1999: £30,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2000: £31,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2001 : £33,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2002 : £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2003 : £50,000 -- won by John Part

2004: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2005: £60,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2006: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2007: £100,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld

2008: £100,000 -- won by John Part

2009: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2010: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2011: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis

2012: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis

2013: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor

2014: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2015: £250,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

2016: £300,000 -- won by Gary Anderson

2017: £350,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2018: £400,000 -- won by Rob Cross

2019: £500,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen

2020: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright

2021: £500,000 -- won by Gerwyn Price

2022: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright

2023: £500,000 -- won by Michael Smith

2024: £500,000 -- won by Luke Humphries

2025: £500,000 -- won by Luke Littler

2026: £1,000,000

How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries' rivalry at the oche has helped drive darts' rapid growth. Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

Littler leapfrogged Humphries at the top of the rankings on his way to winning the Grand Slam of Darts.

They have both amassed earnings of more than double that of third-placed Van Gerwen.

ESPN's darts page will have all the latest breaking news, features and reaction to the big moments during this year's PDC World Darts Championship.