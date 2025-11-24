What is the World Darts Championship 2025-26 prize money? All-time stats

The great and the good of the darting world will descend on Alexandra Palace in December for what is set to be another drama-filled three weeks of World Championship action.
Every iteration of the tournament gets bigger and better and this year is no different. The PDC has confirmed that a record breaking cheque awaits the winner on Jan. 3 with an expanded 128-player field throwing for a share of the £5 million fund.
The latest marker in the sport's exponential growth comes after Luke Littler took home the first world title of his career last year -- an achievement for which the 18-year-old sensation pocketed £500,000.
What is the World Darts Championship prize money?
Round-by-round breakdown:
Winner: £1,000,000
Runner-up: £400,000
Semifinalists: £200,000
Quarterfinalists: £100,000
Fourth round: £60,000
Third round: £35,000
Second round: £25,000
First round: £15,000
Total: £5,000,000
What is the bonus prize money for a nine-darter?
Tournament sponsors Paddy Power have confirmed that, as with last year, they will award £60,000 to the player who achieves a nine-dart finish at Alexandra Palace.
The bookmaker will also give £60,000 each to a randomly-selected fan in the crowd and Prostate Cancer UK.
How has the winners' prize money changed over time?
After seven years of writing a £500,000 winner's cheque, the PDC has doubled the incentive for victory this time around. It's a figure that would have been unfathomable for the 24 players who competed for the £16,000 prize in the inaugural 1994 event at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex.
Years of growing sponsorship and ever more lucrative broadcast deals have led to the point where a Littler-style bolter could become an overnight millionaire come Jan. 3.
1994: £16,000 -- won by Dennis Priestley
1995: £12,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
1996: £14,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
1997: £45,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
1998: £20,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
1999: £30,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2000: £31,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2001: £33,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2002: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2003: £50,000 -- won by John Part
2004: £50,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2005: £60,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2006: £100,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2007: £100,000 -- won by Raymond van Barneveld
2008: £100,000 -- won by John Part
2009: £125,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2010: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2011: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis
2012: £200,000 -- won by Adrian Lewis
2013: £200,000 -- won by Phil Taylor
2014: £250,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2015: £250,000 -- won by Gary Anderson
2016: £300,000 -- won by Gary Anderson
2017: £350,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2018: £400,000 -- won by Rob Cross
2019: £500,000 -- won by Michael van Gerwen
2020: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright
2021: £500,000 -- won by Gerwyn Price
2022: £500,000 -- won by Peter Wright
2023: £500,000 -- won by Michael Smith
2024: £500,000 -- won by Luke Humphries
2025: £500,000 -- won by Luke Littler
2026: £1,000,000
How much have Luke Littler, Luke Humphries earned?
Littler leapfrogged Humphries at the top of the rankings on his way to winning the Grand Slam of Darts.
They have both amassed earnings of more than double that of third-placed Van Gerwen.
