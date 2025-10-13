Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has told his rivals "this is my time" after winning the World Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old continued his domination of the sport by beating rival Luke Humphries 6-1 in the final of the double-in event in Leicester.

It was his fourth major title of the year following his successes at the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay.

He is now closing in on the world No. 1 spot, with Humphries having to defend a huge amount of prize money from his winning spree two years ago.

Luke Littler got the better of world No. 1 Luke Humphries in Sunday's World Grand Prix final. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

"This is my time and I've got just got to keep going," he said at a news conference.

"Obviously, until I get that world number one spot, I will never call myself the best in the world.

"Whoever's number one, they're the best. But knowing I'm only £70,000 in prize money behind Luke, and then he's got to defend all of his prize money from the Grand Prix, the Players Championships and the World Championship.

"I don't want to think about it too much, but I could be world number one before that World Championship.

"I've just got to keep chucking away and put as much pressure as I can on Luke."

Littler, who now just needs to win the European Championship, Players Championships and World Masters to complete the set of major titles, celebrated his victory by playing in the World Youth Championship on Monday.

The teenager won the tournament two years ago to earn his spot in the World Championship, where he burst on to the scene with a record-breaking run to the final.

The preliminary rounds of the competition are being played in Wigan and Littler is still eligible for the tournament until he is 23.