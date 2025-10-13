Beau Greaves stuns Luke Littler at World Youth Champs

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler lifted the World Grand Prix title on Sunday, only to see his winning run end less than 24 hours later. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Beau Greaves booked her place in next month's World Youth Championships final with a stunning 6-5 victory over reigning world champion Luke Littler on Monday.

The match came less than 24 hours after Littler demolished Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final. However, it was Greaves that emerged victorious in a high-standard match that ended in a last-leg decider.

Littler completed two 10-dart legs, missed a double to complete a nine-darter in the fourth leg and averaged 107.4, but it wasn't enough to beat an in-form Greaves.

Greaves -- who is a three-time WDF women's world champion and is expected to accept a PDC Tour card for 2026-27 -- will face reigning world youth champion Gian van Veen in the final.

The event's final will be on Nov. 23 at Butlin's Minehead Resort, which will also be hosting the 2025 Players Championship Finals -- where Littler is again expected to be among the leading contenders for another major PDC crown.

Greaves suffered online abuse after the match that question women's place in the sport, and Littler was quick to hit back and congratulate her performance.

Littler wrote on Instagram: "I had two 10-dart legs, missed D12 for a nine and still couldn't win. Fair play to Beau Greaves, all the best in Minehead, some talent."

Information from PA contributed to this report.