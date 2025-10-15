Open Extended Reactions

Reigning world champion Luke Littler has booked his place at the Players Championship Finals after claiming the Players Championship 32 title in Wigan.

The 18-year-old English sensation fired in 10 180s and averaged an impressive 110.73 as he demolished Dutch debutant Dennie Olde Kalter 8-2 in the final at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Littler's path to victory was anything but easy too -- beating Dylan Slevin, Jeffrey de Graaf, Adam Lipscombe, Adam Hunt, and Rhys Griffin before outplaying world number four Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semis with an average exceeding 109.

"I'm really happy to come away with a win," Littler said. "At the start of the day it was just about getting through the early stages, and you need to believe in yourself."

Olde Kalter, 33, ranked 140th, made a remarkable debut season on the PDC Tour after qualifying via Q School. He defeated several top players, including Nathan Aspinall and Jermaine Wattimena, to reach his maiden PDC final.

Littler started Wednesday 67th in the standings but has now leapfrogged into the top 64, securing his Minehead spot.

"I know I've got the capabilities to come from behind in matches and that's what I did yet again," he added.

Notably, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen will miss the finals for the first time, sitting outside the top 64 and withdrawing from Wednesday's competition.

The Players Championship Finals take place Nov. 21-23 in Minehead, featuring the season's top 64 performers. Littler's next challenge meanwhile be defending his Grand Slam of Darts crown in Wolverhampton from Nov. 8-16.