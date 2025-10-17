Check out the incredible career of darts sensation Luke Littler as he's awarded an MBE. (1:10)

Beau Greaves has confirmed she will play in this year's PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Greaves, who recently beat Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship, has also announced that she will take her place on the professional tour.

The Doncaster native previously appeared at the sport's showpiece even in 2022 but has not featured since.

She previously said it was "silly" to believe she could defeat the top men at Alexandra Palace.

Greaves is a three-time WDF women's world champion but tournament rules do not allow players to compete both there and at the PDC showpiece event over Christmas.

"After securing her tour card for 2026/2027, we are excited to announce that Beau will be competing in the PDC World Championship 2025/26," said Greave's management company.

"After an incredible year on the various PDC circuits, and with next year becoming a huge one, it was the decision that made the most sense for Beau.

"We cannot wait to see her back on the famous Ally Pally stage."