Who is Beau Greaves? Darts titles, prize money, career history

Beau Greaves is looking to make history at this year's PDC World Darts Championship. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Two years after the emergence of its once-in-a-lifetime phenom Luke Littler, darts could have another sensation on their hands in the shape of Beau Greaves.

Those within the sport have been aware of "Beau 'n' Arrow" as she progressed through the youth ranks to a total domination of the women's tour, but her victory over Littler at the World Youth Championship has thrust the 21-year-old into the limelight. Her win came less than 24 hours after Littler had routed world No. 1 Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix.

A few days later, Greaves confirmed she would compete for the sport's biggest prize at Alexandra Palace this winter and joined the PDC Pro Tour after officially accepting her two-year tour card. In doing so, she created history by becoming the second woman in history to earn a spot on the professional circuit through the tour card system -- Lisa Ashton was the first to do so in 2020.

Before taking to the stage at "Ally Pally," Greaves will compete at the Grand Slam of Darts and face defending champion Gian van Veen in the world youth final at Minehead in November.

Beau Greaves

D.O.B.: Jan. 9, 2004

Born: Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Nickname: "Beau 'n' Arrow"

Walk-on song: "Rockin' All Over the World" -- Status Quo

What has Beau Greaves won?

WDF Women's World Championship x3 (2022, 2023, 2024)

WDF World Masters x2 (2022, 2024)

Dutch Open x2 (2022, 2024)

Australian Open (2022)

PDC Women's World Matchplay x2 (2023, 2024)

PDC Women's Series titles 25+ (2022-2024)

PDC Challenge Tour titles x2 (2025)

Beau Greaves has dominated the women's game over the past few years. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Has Beau Greaves played in the PDC World Darts Championship before?

Greaves has stood behind the oche at Alexandra Palace once before. She became the youngest woman to feature in the tournament at the age of 18 in 2022 but, despite making checkouts of 120 and 122, she was beaten by William O'Connor in the first round.

After securing the victory, the Irishman made his admiration for his history-making opponent clear.

"It was a great game of darts. I don't think 3-0 was a fair example of the game. It was so close, it was scary," he said.

Beau Greaves gave a good account of herself in her World Darts Championship debut four years ago. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Beau Greaves' other achievements

Ended the 2025 PDC Women's Series with a record-breaking £37,600 in prize money -- the highest total ever earned in a single campaign and more than 2.5x that amassed by second-placed Fallon Sherrock

Won 18 of the 24 Women's Series events this year, ending the season with 13 consecutive titles

On an 86-match winning streak on the PDC Women's Series stretching back to April 13. In the process of doing so, she broke her previous record of 70

PDC Women's Series Order of Merit

Beau Greaves qualified for the PDC World Darts Championship after producing the greatest Women's Series season in history.