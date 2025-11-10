Luke Littler darts titles, prize money, career history, more

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has emerged as the biggest name in darts. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

After falling just short in his Alexandra Palace debut in 2024, darts prodigy Luke Littler surged to a once unbelievable world championship victory at the age of 17 last year thanks to a 7-3 win over three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.

Now 18, Littler's rise shows few signs of stopping -- he has won a litany of titles and looks set to leapfrog Luke Humphries at the top of the world rankings in the coming months.

Littler has transformed darts and his dominance at such a young age has proffered the tantalising question of whether he might overhaul Phil Taylor's haul of 16 world titles.

Following the Grand Slam of Darts, the 18-year-old is looking to take one step closer towards completing the feat at this year's world championship where he is unsurprisingly the red-hot favourite with the bookmakers.

Luke Littler

D.O.B.: Jan. 21, 2007

Born: Warrington, Cheshire

Nickname: 'The Nuke'

Walk-on song: "Greenlight" -- Pitbull ft. Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis

Darts sponsor: Target Darts

What has Luke Littler won?

Littler is one of just five players in history to have completed a career triple crown -- the feat of winning the PDC World Darts Championship, World Matchplay and Premier League. Phil Taylor, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries are the only other players to have done it.

Curiously, Littler is yet to win a major televised event twice.

PDC ranked televised events:

PDC World Darts Championship (2025)

UK Open (2025)

World Matchplay (2025)

World Grand Prix (2025)

Grand Slam of Darts (2024)

PDC non-ranked televised events:

Premier League (2024)

World Series of Darts Finals (2024)

Other titles:

PDC European Tour x3

PDC Players Championship x4

PDC World Youth Championship (2023)

Luke Littler is looking to defend his crown at this year's PDC World Darts Championship. James Fearn/Getty Images

Is there anything Luke Littler hasn't won?

While he is filling up the trophy cabinet rather quickly, Littler is still searching for a few titles in order to complete the set.

'The Nuke' has so far been unable to crack the World Masters -- Littler's best showing was this year's run to the quarterfinals where he came up short against Jonny Clayton.

He has also found things tough at the European Championship. He had hoped that victory at this year's tournament would see him reach the top of the world rankings for the first time, but a 10-7 second-round defeat to James Wade in Dortmund ensured his would go on.

Littler's career low point perhaps came at the World Cup in June when the reigning world champion and his world No. 1 teammate Humphries were beaten 8-4 in their opening match of the tournament.

Luke Littler's other achievements

Awarded an MBE in King Charles' birthday honours list for services to darts

Became the youngest ever winner of the PDC World Darts Championship when he did so at the age of 17 years and 347 days

Set the record for the highest three-dart average in a world championship set when he registered a 140.01 average in the fourth and final set of his win over Ryan Meikle on Dec. 21, 2024

Was Google's most-searched athlete in the UK in 2024, topping the list ahead of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, American gymnast Simone Biles and England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Awarded Honorary Citizenship of the Borough of Warrington in recognition of his World Darts Championship triumph and his "inspirational impact"

His hometown rugby league club, Warrington Wolves, renamed their stadium -- the Halliwell Jones Stadium -- as the Luke Littler Stadium in honour of his world championship victory

How many nine-darters has Luke Littler thrown?

Littler has seven in-competition nine-dart finishes in his career to date, with his most famous coming in his Premier League final triumph over Humphries in 2024.

His last nine-darter came against Josh Rock in July's World Matchplay -- it was a leg that some argue is the greatest leg of darts ever played, owing to the fact that Rock also threw six perfect darts but did not get the chance to finish before 'The Nuke.'

PDC Order of Merit

Littler will officially leapfrog Humphries at the top of the rankings if he wins the ongoing Grand Slam of Darts. Even if Littler falls short in Wolverhampton, he will still be crowned world No. 1 if Humphries fails to go all the way.

They have both amassed earnings of more than double that of third-placed Van Gerwen.