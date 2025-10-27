Open Extended Reactions

Gian van Veen won his first major darts title Getty

Gian van Veen overcame a bloodied thumb and his memories of dartitis to win the European Championship on Sunday, his first major title.

The 23-year-old from the Netherlands paused to recall his prior battle against dartitis -- the issue where darts players struggle to release their arrow, similar to the yips in golf -- as he beat Luke Humphries in Dortmund.

Van Veen beat his legendary compatriot Michael van Gerwen in the semifinal before dispatching Humphries 11-10 in the final to claim his first major trophy.

He is the first player to win a major in 2025 apart from Luke Littler and Humphries.

"It sounds silly but, when I hit the double 16, as soon as I released the dart I was just praying," he said.

"I wasn't even confident, just praying 'please go in'. And it did.

"A lot of people know where I came from, struggling with dartitis.

"That's why I took more time on the double 16. Luckily I did hit it.

"I always said to my girlfriend if I win my first major I won't cry, I will deal with the emotion. But I cried a little!"

Van Veen also battled through a cut to his thumb which impacted his throwing. I felt a cut. It's not helpful. Every dart you throw, the grip rolls over my thumb, rolls over the cut.

"It wasn't painful but the blood unsettled the dart in my hand, it was slipping," he explained.

"Maybe it was a lucky cut."

Van Veen said about his progress through the tournament: "It's been a crazy weekend. I played phenomenal in the first couple of games.

"In the semi-final I wasn't too great but Michael let me off.

"In the final I took my chances. So did Luke. It was a great final. I am really happy to get the win.

"It has been a rollercoaster. Beating Michael van Gerwen, especially as a Dutchman, is special. To do it in a semi-final to get to your first major final...

"It was going to be difficult because Luke is fantastic, he is the world No 1. I was 4-1 down - just relax, see if you can punish him, and that's what I did.

- Beau Greaves to play at World Darts Championship

- Luke Littler swaps management to Target Darts

"I got it to 5-5, and was 10-9 up. I missed two match darts, and Luke hit the bull. That shows why he is the world No1. Luckily I got the job done.

"When you play Luke you don't want to get battered 11-2 in your first final. I said to myself 'see what you can do'."

Meanwhile, Littler was denied world No 1 status when he lost to James Wade earlier in the competition.