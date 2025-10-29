Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler missed Players Championship 33 due to traffic Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Luke Littler was unable to enter a Players Championship event due to a traffic jam.

Littler was en route to a tournament in Wigan on Wednesday when he got stuck and missed the 11 a.m. registration cut-off point, PA understands.

"Back to bed it is, wonder who they are going to call up," Littler joked on social media as he sat in traffic.

The tournaments on Wednesday and Thursday are the final opportunities for players to qualify for the season-ending Players Championship finals in Minehead, which are next month.

Littler is still eligible to enter Thursday's tournament -- if he registers before the 11am cut-off.

The 64 leading players in the PDC Order of Merit qualify for the Players Championship finals.

'The Nuke' is No. 2 in the PDC Order of Merit, behind only Luke Humphries.

Littler has enjoyed a successful year, winning the World Championship, the UK Open, the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam of Darts.

But he lost to James Wade in the European Championship last week, costing himself a chance to claim the world No. 1 spot.

On Wednesday in Wigan, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta struck nine-darters. Humphries was beaten 6-5 by Adan Warner.