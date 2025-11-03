Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler passed his driving test with no minors. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Luke Littler will not have anyone else to blame if traffic prevents him from playing a tournament after "The Nuke" passed his practical driving test.

The 18-year-old reigning world champion shared a congratulatory post from his instructor on his Instagram stories.

"Congratulations to Luke Littler on passing his driving test today at Warrington on his first attempt with zero driving faults absolutely Amazing achievement well done now enjoy that car," Colin Price Driving School said.

He is reported to have failed his theory exam several times previously.

Littler was unable to enter a Players Championship event at Wigan's Robin Park Leisure Centre On Wednesday as he arrived too late to register after being stuck in a traffic jam.

He was caught up in traffic congestion caused by a serious incident on the M6 in which a man died.

Littler, thanks to victory in the Players Championship 34 event, will play in the finals in Minehead towards the end of November.

"Not the best day today but played some decent stuff, but really glad to hear from a few of the other players that people have been let in almost half an hour late for a pro tour but I can't be two minutes late," Littler said in a post on Instagram.

"Says a lot, one rule for one and one for another."

Littler will defend his crown at Alexandra Palace when the World Darts Championship gets under way on Dec. 11.