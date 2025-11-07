Luke Littler: Left 'shaking' after photographer car chase

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning world champion Luke Littler has said he was chased on a motorway by a photographer just days after passing his driving test.

Littler finally got his license on Monday, passing first time with no minors, having failed his theory test multiple times.

But the 18-year-old, who revealed his new BMW with an Instagram post on Thursday, said he was left "shaking with nerves" after a freelance photographer tried to get pictures of him driving his new car.

"On Wednesday, I was driving up to [girlfriend] Faith's and I was getting followed," Littler, who is preparing to defend his Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton next week said. "I made, like, the latest exit that you could possibly do on a motorway.

"I came off so late and then so did he. And I think I did about three U-turns, he did the same, but I was just shaking with nerves.

"I'd been driving for two days getting followed on a motorway. So that's why I posted the car so he couldn't sell his pictures. So that's for him.

"I know it's the job, but following me on the motorway -- it's dead busy. I was nervous and stuff. But, yeah, that's why I posted the car so he couldn't do it."

Luke Littler is gearing up to defend his Grand Slam of Darts title. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Littler revealed his new car, which has a personalised registration plate, was actually bought in May and acted as motivation following an embarrassing run of failed theory tests.

"I just wanted to pass as soon as possible. Believe it or not, I bought the car in May," he said.

"I didn't buy it yesterday. When I put it on my story, I've had it for quite a few months now.

"As soon as I bought the car I was like, 'Let's just try and get this theory over and done with.' I didn't want to do any lessons until I passed the theory.

"I didn't have many hours learning, but I just got used to it. I've only gone for the automatic, none of all that manual stuff.

"It's very different and it was a bit nervy on my test. I didn't know who the instructor was but I'm glad I passed. I got zero minors."

In a young career which has had many accolades, perhaps the strangest of all came earlier this week when he was voted the world's sexiest sportsman in an online survey.

He said: "I saw something on the news on my phone. I thought, 'Surely, this can't be true.'

"When then I saw it on ITV news. I was just like, 'Fair enough.' I have no idea if there's a trophy, I didn't even know it was a thing."