Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler eased past Karel Sedlacek on Saturday. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Luke Littler beat Karel Sedlacek on Saturday night in the Wolverhampton leg of the Grand Slam of Darts.

At one point it looked like Littler would need the minimum number of legs to dispatch his Czech opponent, only for Sedlacek to delay the inevitable by winning the fifth leg.

Littler, the world No. 2, ultimately prevailed for a 5-1 win to open up his title defence and maintain his 100% record at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 18-year old started as he meant to go on opening with successive 140s on his way to a 15-dart break before nailing tops at the first time of asking to go 2-0 up.

- Luke Littler: Left 'shaking' after photographer car chase

- Luke Littler bullseye in driving test after costly traffic jam

Sedlacek gave a better account of himself in the third leg, recording his first 180 but couldn't capitalise on a few rare Littler misses at double 10.

A 13-dart hold put Littler 4-0 up as he threatened with a 5-0 win. But after Sedlacek failed a ton-plus checkout, Littler himself missed two match darts for a very early finish as Sedlacek got himself up and running.

Littler took the next leg, after getting remarkably close, to a 'Big Fish' finish, and confirmed a 5-1 victory to start his Grand Slam of Darts campaign.