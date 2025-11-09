Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has started his title defence with back-to-back wins. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Luke Littler maintained a winning start to his Grand Slam of Darts title defence by working past Connor Scutt.

One night on from defeating Karel Sedlacek, Littler continued his impressive start with a 5-3 win over Scutt.

After both players exchanged breaks to start the match, the contest flipped in the 4th leg. Scutt saw two darts rebound off the board in a single visit, allowing Littler to hold and open up a 3-1 lead which he never relinquished.

Littler started in imperious form, checking out from 121 to earn an impressive break of throw.

Scutt, though, hit right back by knocking off 170 to even things up at 1-1.

A 180 from Littler in the third, breaking a run of games without a maximum, continued the trend of breaks before that pivotal 4th which saw Littler hold.

After both players continued to hold throw to take the score to 4-3, Littler was dominant in the 8th leg to wrap up victory.

He threw 140, 180 and 141 in his opening three visits, leaving double 20 for a 10-dart finish.

After missing twice to leave double 10, Littler made no mistake with his 12th dart of the leg to secure the victory.